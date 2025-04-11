Fantasy Basketball
Kylor Kelley News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Kelley is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Heat on Friday.

Kelley will make his first start with the Pelicans (and second of his NBA career) as New Orleans deals with multiple injuries to its big-man rotation. He made his Pelicans debut Thursday after signing a 10-day contract April 3, and he finished with two points, seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in a loss to the Bucks.

