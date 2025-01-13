Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Irving (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving fully participated in Monday's practice and continues to trend in the right direction after missing the past five games for Dallas. It's important to note that Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so Irving could be held out for injury maintenance Wednesday against the Pelicans if he gets the green light to return Tuesday. Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy likely won't offer as much upside once Irving does return to the lineup.