Kyrie Irving headshot

Kyrie Irving Injury: Questionable Sunday vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Irving is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland due to right shoulder soreness.

Irving could miss the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back set due to shoulder soreness. The star guard was able to suit up during Saturday's win over Utah, during which he posted 30 points (11-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes. If Irving is sidelined, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy should receive an uptick in minutes, especially if Luka Doncic (wrist) misses his sixth consecutive matchup.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
