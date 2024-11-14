Kyrie Irving Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Irving (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving was initially deemed questionable with a right shoulder strain, and the Mavs are going to be extremely cautious with the star guard, meaning Irving will miss a game for the first time in 2024-25. Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, and Quentin Grimes are candidates to receive increased playing time in the absence of Irving, who will aim to return for the game against the Spurs on Saturday.