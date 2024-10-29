Kyrie Irving News: Carries Mavs to victory Monday

Irving contributed 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

Luka Doncic had a subpar shooting performance Monday, but Irving came through and carried Dallas to victory in this matchup. The veteran floor general has scored over 20 points in his last two appearances, and even though he'll operate as Dallas' second offensive option behind Doncic, that shouldn't prevent him from being a steady fantasy contributor across all formats, either as a scorer or as a playmaker.