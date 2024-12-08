Kyrie Irving News: Chips in 29 points vs. Toronto

Irving amassed 29 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 59 points in Saturday's victory to extend the Mavericks' winning streak to a league-best seven games. Irving tied a season high with six three-point makes, which he has done five times this season. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from three on 8.2 3PA/G along with 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 35.1 minutes per contest.