Kyrie Irving News: Logs 20 points in victory
Irving accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.
Irving showed significant improvement after netting only 15 points in his return from a one-game absence.While Irving can produce with relative ease during a Luka Doncic absence, the All-Star's return slightly increases Irving's variance as a fantasy prospect. Doncic's presence curtails Irving's success in secondary categories, which he needs to offset an occasional poor shooting performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now