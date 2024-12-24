Kyrie Irving News: Logs 20 points in victory

Irving accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Irving showed significant improvement after netting only 15 points in his return from a one-game absence.While Irving can produce with relative ease during a Luka Doncic absence, the All-Star's return slightly increases Irving's variance as a fantasy prospect. Doncic's presence curtails Irving's success in secondary categories, which he needs to offset an occasional poor shooting performance.