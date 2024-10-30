Kyrie Irving News: Pours in 35 in Tuesday's win

Irving closed with 35 points (13-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 win over the Timberwolves.

It's the best performance of the young season for Irving, who carried the scoring load for the Mavs while Luka Doncic dealt with a minor knee injury he picked up late in the second quarter. Irving has been impressive from beyond the arc through four games, draining multiple threes in every contest while shooting 53.8 percent (14-for-26).