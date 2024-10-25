Kyrie Irving News: Scores 15 in opener vs. Spurs

Irving closed with 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 win over the Spurs.

Irving struggled to get going right out of the gate, though he finished the game shooting a respectable 42.9 percent from deep. The superstar took a backseat offensively as Luka Doncic tallied a triple-double and Klay Thompson scored an efficient 22 points while shooting 60.0 percent from deep. Irving played only 27 minutes as Jaden Hardy (20 minutes) and Quentin Grimes (15 minutes) both got significant run, though that likely will not be the case every single night.