Kyrie Irving News: Scores 25 points in return

Irving ended Friday's 106-98 win over the Thunder with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Irving missed the 119-116 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday but returned with a solid performance in this Friday matchup, carrying the Mavs to a solid win over the Thunder. The veteran floor general has been dealing with a back injury that has limited him to just three outings since the beginning of January, so his lack of availability is the biggest issue for fantasy managers who continue to trust in what Irving can bring to the table.