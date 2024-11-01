Kyrie Irving News: Well-rounded effort vs. Houston

Irving accumulated 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 43 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Irving led the Mavericks in assists Thursday and was second in both points and assists behind Luka Doncic (29) and P.J. Washington (nine), respectively. Irving has scored 22-plus points over his last four games, and over that span he has averaged 27.0 points on 50.6 percent shooting (including 64.0 percent from three on 6.3 3PA/G), 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 39.3 minutes per game.