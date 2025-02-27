Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 4:55pm

Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Dallas.

Ball missed Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to his ankle injury, and he will miss a second consecutive game Thursday. Ball's season has been riddled with injury, and he'll now have missed 22 of his last 40 games. KJ Simpson and Elfrid Payton will likely take over as the team's point guards against the Mavericks.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
