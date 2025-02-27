LaMelo Ball Injury: Downgraded to out
Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Dallas.
Ball missed Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to his ankle injury, and he will miss a second consecutive game Thursday. Ball's season has been riddled with injury, and he'll now have missed 22 of his last 40 games. KJ Simpson and Elfrid Payton will likely take over as the team's point guards against the Mavericks.
