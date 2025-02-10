LaMelo Ball Injury: Exits with right ankle injury

Ball won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness. He recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes before exiting.

Ball was making his second appearance after he previously missed five straight games with a left ankle sprain, only to exit the game after tweaking the other ankle at some point late in the first quarter. He made a trip to the locker room before the Hornets announced at halftime that he would miss the remainder of the contest. The Hornets will likely provide an update on the extent of Ball's latest ankle-related setback following the game or on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if Charlotte held him out for its final contest before the All-Star break Wednesday in Orlando to give him extended time to heal. KJ Simpson started at point guard in the second half Monday's contest in Ball's stead.