LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 2:20pm

Ball (illness) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Ball popped up on the injury report Thursday as he is battling an illness. However, he is trending toward playing. The one-time All-Star is coming off an impressive performance in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Charlotte Hornets
