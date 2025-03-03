LaMelo Ball News: All-around performance in loss

Ball contributed 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 119-101 loss to Golden State.

Ball did a little bit of everything in Monday's contest, leading all Hornets in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a well-rounded showcase. Ball hauled in nine or more boards for the fifth time, recording at least 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on four occasions.