LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball News: Available for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Ball (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Ball missed the first leg of this back-to-back Sunday against the Pistons, but it's not a surprise to see him back in the lineup for Monday. There's no word of any restrictions, as well. Over his last three appearances, Ball has averaged 18.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 38.5 percent shooting from the field.

