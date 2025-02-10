LaMelo Ball News: Available for Monday

Ball (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Ball missed the first leg of this back-to-back Sunday against the Pistons, but it's not a surprise to see him back in the lineup for Monday. There's no word of any restrictions, as well. Over his last three appearances, Ball has averaged 18.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 38.5 percent shooting from the field.