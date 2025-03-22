LaMelo Ball News: Removed from injury report

Ball (rest) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.

Ball will get back on the floor for the Hornets on Sunday after resting during Friday's loss to the Thunder. The star guard has struggled in the shooting department this season but is otherwise having a career year, averaging a career-high 25.4 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals.