Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Ball (rest) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.

Ball will get back on the floor for the Hornets on Sunday after resting during Friday's loss to the Thunder. The star guard has struggled in the shooting department this season but is otherwise having a career year, averaging a career-high 25.4 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now