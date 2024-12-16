Landry Shamet News: Returns to G League action Monday

Shamet (shoulder) supplied 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 123-117 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Shamet made his G League debut after missing the beginning of the year while recovering from a dislocated right shoulder he sustained during the NBA's preseason. The 27-year-old is a candidate to be brought back by the parent club once he's fully healthy. However, Shamet will likely remain in the G League for an extended period while ramping up his workload.