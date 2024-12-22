Landry Shamet News: Set to return to New York

The Knicks are set to sign Shamet to a one-year deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Shamet was waived by the Knicks in mid-October after he dislocated his right shoulder during the preseason. He opted to sign with the Knicks' G League affiliate Westchester Knicks, and he made his season debut against the Greensboro Swarm on Dec. 16 and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes. Shamet could see some minutes off New York's bench while providing wing depth behind starters Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.