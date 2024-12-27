LeBron James Injury: Iffy for Saturday with illness

James (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was absent from Friday's practice due to the illness, and he is in jeopardy of missing his third game since Dec. 8. The superstar has appeared in five consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest. If James is sidelined, Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht and Armel Traore are candidates for an uptick in playing time.