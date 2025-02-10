LeBron James Injury: Leaves for locker room Monday
James exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent abdominal injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James grabbed at his midsection after colliding with an opposing player. The superstar walked back to the locker room with the training staff, though he has since returned to the tunnel and is stretching the abdominal area, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.
