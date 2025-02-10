Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Leaves for locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 9:39pm

James exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent abdominal injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James grabbed at his midsection after colliding with an opposing player. The superstar walked back to the locker room with the training staff, though he has since returned to the tunnel and is stretching the abdominal area, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.

