LeBron James Injury: Not returning Sunday
James (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
James will miss a fourth straight game due to a left groin strain. He's considered day-to-day with the injury now that the Lakers' road trip has wrapped up, and while James will miss the first leg of the team's back-to-back set Sunday, he'll have a chance at returning Monday against the Spurs. Luka Doncic (calf) and Austin Reaves will continue to run the Lakers' offense in James' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now