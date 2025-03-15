LeBron James Injury: Not returning Sunday

James (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

James will miss a fourth straight game due to a left groin strain. He's considered day-to-day with the injury now that the Lakers' road trip has wrapped up, and while James will miss the first leg of the team's back-to-back set Sunday, he'll have a chance at returning Monday against the Spurs. Luka Doncic (calf) and Austin Reaves will continue to run the Lakers' offense in James' absence.