LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable

James has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a left groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Initially listed as questionable to play Tuesday, James is now expected to play on the front end of the Lakers' back-to-back set. Confirmation on the superstar forward's status should come closer to tipoff, but fantasy managers can anticipate having him available against Oklahoma City. Over his last nine contests, James has averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.4 minutes.