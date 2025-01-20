LeBron James News: Nabs 18th double-double

James chipped in 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The double-double was his 18th of the season and the 591st of his career, as James inches closer to becoming only the ninth player in NBA history with 600. The 40-year-old forward has topped 20 points in six of eight games to begin January, averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 assists, 6.4 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals on the month while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 53.2 percent from beyond the arc.