LeBron James News: Playing both ends of back-to-back

James said Friday he will play in Saturday's game against Sacramento, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. He tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes of Friday's 123-116 win over Phoenix.

James missed one game in five of the Lakers' 13 back-to-back sets in 2023-24, so it wasn't a guarantee the 39-year-old would suit up Saturday. However, James confirmed Friday night that he'd play and, per Buha, James said he intends to play in all 82 games, barring injury. After leading the Lakers in scoring last season, James has taken a back seat to Anthony Davis early on, averaging 18.5 points on 14.5 field goal attempts compared to Davis' 35.5 points on 20.5 attempts. Still, James' all-around game makes him a valuable fantasy asset.