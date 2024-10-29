LeBron James News: Poor showing Monday

James posted 11 points (3-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Suns.

James drilled a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to keep his streak of games with at least 10 points alive -- a run that has stretched to 1,226 contests. It's worth noting James has failed to reach the 20-point mark in two of his first four appearances this season, and while he's still an above-average fantasy performer by a wide margin, there might be signs of age finally catching up to him in the scoring department, especially now that he's the second option on offense behind Anthony Davis.