LeBron James News: Triple-doubles vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

James provided 16 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 win over the Spurs.

James didn't have his best shooting performance in this win Wednesday, but that didn't matter much after he recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. The soon-to-be 40-year-old star forward continues to find ways to impact the game even if Anthony Davis is the go-to player on offense in the current scheme of head coach JJ Redick. Through his last 10 games, James is averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks. He's been outperforming even the most optimistic predictions about his numbers, and James isn't showing any signs of slowing down even in his 21st season in the league.

