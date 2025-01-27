Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lester Quinones headshot

Lester Quinones News: Drills four treys in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Quinones produced 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks over 40 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 91-87 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Quinones was the star of the show for Birmingham, leading the team with 26 points while also making his presence felt on the defensive end by accounting for two of his club's five blocks. The 24-year-old also recorded his first double-double since Jan. 10, marking the third in his last 10 appearances.

Lester Quinones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now