Lester Quinones News: Strong performance against Thunder

Quinones registered 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

Quinones paced the second unit in scoring during Sunday's loss, while also leading the team in assists. Quinones finished the season strong, logging at least 20 minutes in each of the last five games and averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per contest over that stretch.