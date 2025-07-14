Liam McNeeley Injury: Ruled out Monday

McNeeley has been ruled out for Monday's Summer League game against Dallas due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

McNeeley will miss his first Summer League game due to an Achilles issue. He appeared in both games of the club's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 29.0 minutes per game. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Spurs.