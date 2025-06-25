Liam McNeeley News: Heading to Charlotte

McNeeley was selected by the Hornets with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The selection was made by the Suns, but McNeeley will join the Hornets after Charlotte acquired this pick in the trade that sent Mark Williams to Phoenix on draft night. McNeeley made 27 appearances for UConn in his freshman year and averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a one-and-done prospect. His outside shooting, shot-creation ability and facilitating role in the pick-and-roll make him a player with valuable traits, and he'll probably compete for minutes off the bench right away. However, even though he's an above-average shooter, he's not likely to make a big impact in fantasy right away as a rookie.