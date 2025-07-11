Liam McNeeley News: Lights it up in SL debut

McNeeley generated 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes of Friday's 111-105 win over the Jazz in Summer League.

McNeeley was revered for his three-point shooting during the pre-draft process, but he flashed his all-around game Friday and led the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists during the win. McNeeley will have to compete with players like Josh Green and Josh Okogie for bench minutes on the wing, but if Friday's performance is any indication, Charlotte will have a tough time keeping McNeeley off the floor.