Liam Robbins headshot

Liam Robbins Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Robbins didn't play in Saturday's 127-91 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

After missing time due to a right groin strain, Robbins was deemed available for an NBA game in early February but never saw any action. It's unclear if he's still dealing with the groin injury or something new, but he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 25.

Liam Robbins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
