L.J. Cryer Injury: Inactive Friday
Cryer won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Trail Blazers for undisclosed reasons, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cryer participated in the California Classic last week but will be unavailable for the Warriors' first game in Las Vegas for unknown reasons. Cryer averaged 10.7 points per game during the California Classic. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Jazz.
