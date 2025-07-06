L.J. Cryer News: Leads team in scoring in SL

Cryer recorded 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 90-88 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Cryer scored eight points on just three attempts from the field in his Summer League debut and continued his strong play in a larger role Sunday, knocking down five threes en route to a team-high 19 points. Cryer, who is on an Exhibit 10 deal, figures to spend most of his time in the G League during the upcoming season as he finds his footing at the next level.