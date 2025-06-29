Lonnie Walker News: Team option declined Sunday
The 76ers declined their $2.94 million team option in Walker's contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Walker joined Philadelphia on a one-year pact in February that included a team option for a second season. However, the 26-year-old swingman is now set to explore other opportunities in free agency this offseason. Walker appeared in 20 regular-season games (seven starts) last season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.9 minutes per contest.
Lonnie Walker
Free Agent
