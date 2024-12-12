Fantasy Basketball
Louis King headshot

Louis King News: Scores 28 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

King recorded 28 points (10-22 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

King was the highest scorer in the game, although that wasn't enough for his side to win this time. The forward returned to the starting lineup following a rare appearance off the bench. He should continue to feature in upcoming matchups, looking to boost his averages of 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Louis King
 Free Agent
