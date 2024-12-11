Luka Doncic News: Double-doubles in loss

Doncic provided 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

The Thunder were able to effectively slow Doncic down, limiting him to 16 points -- he's been held to 16 or fewer points just three times this season. Doncic also turned the ball over a season-high six times in the defeat. He was red hot coming into Tuesday and is still averaging 28.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.0 three-pointers over his last five outings.