Luka Doncic News: Drops 32 points in loss

Doncic notched 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Magic.

The superstar point guard tied Franz Wagner for the game-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. Doncic has recorded 30 or more points in three consecutive contests, including in eight out of his last 10 games. Additionally, the 26-year-old stuffed the stat sheet, logging his 23rd outing of the season with at least seven rebounds and seven assists. Doncic has also been efficient from three-point range of late, shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in his last three appearances.