Luka Doncic News: Massive stat line not enough Friday

Doncic logged 30 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Suns.

Doncic finished just three rebounds and three assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The stats are there for anyone to see them, and Doncic remains an elite producer regardless of the format you're playing, but the efficiency is starting to become an issue. Through nine contests in 2024-25, he's shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep, with both figures being down compared to any of his previous five seasons.