Luke Kornet News: Flirts with double-double Wednesday

Kornet finished Wednesday's 130-120 victory over the Pistons with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 21 minutes.

Kornet played at least 20 minutes for the second straight game, coming within a whisker of his first double-double of the season. Despite being the third-string center in Boston, injuries and rest often afford Kornet additional playing time, much like this performance. Whenever one of either Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford is given the night off, Kornet should be at the top of the list of beneficiaries.