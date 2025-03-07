Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Productive as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:15am

Kornet had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 win over the 76ers.

Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) were both held out Thursday, allowing Kornet to make another start for Boston. For the most part, he's been a serviceable streamer when the Celtics have been shorthanded this season. In 10 total starts this campaign, Kornet holds averages of 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.9 steals.


