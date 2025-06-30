Luke Kornet News: Signing four-year contract with SAS

Kornet agreed to a four-year, $41 million contract with the Spurs on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Spurs needed to bolster their frontcourt depth, and Kornet will likely operate as the backup center behind Victor Wembanyama. Kornet, an eight-year veteran, averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game across 73 regular-season outings with the Celtics in 2024-25.