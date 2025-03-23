Luke Travers News: Posts double-double in G League

Travers logged 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 win over the Osceola Magic.

Travers continues to produce in the G League, collecting his fourth double-double over his last six games for the Charge. Despite a productive outing in the box score, Travers connected on just one of six three-point attempts and turned the ball over five times, two areas for improvement in subsequent games. Travers holds averages of 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per contest across 18 appearances in the G League this season.