Luke Travers News: Posts triple-double in G League

Travers (shoulder) tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Before suiting up Friday, Travers hadn't played for the G League club since Nov. 30 due to a shoulder injury, though he was healthy enough to make a two-minute cameo at the NBA level for the Cavaliers in this past Sunday's 122-113 loss to the Heat. After experiencing no setbacks coming out of that brief appearance, the two-way player was back in the G League on Friday and took on a big minute load while stuffing the stat sheet. The 23-year-old is now averaging 21.2 points (on 57.1 percent shooting from the field), 10.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 34.1 minutes per game over five G League outings.