Luke Travers News: Signs two-way pact with Cleveland
Travers signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.
Travers will return to the Cavaliers on a two-way deal for the second consecutive season. The 23-year-old swingman appeared in 12 regular-season outings for the Cavaliers in 2024-25, averaging 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per contest. He also played in 21 games for the club's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, during which he averaged 17.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now