Luke Travers News: Signs two-way pact with Cleveland

Travers signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Travers will return to the Cavaliers on a two-way deal for the second consecutive season. The 23-year-old swingman appeared in 12 regular-season outings for the Cavaliers in 2024-25, averaging 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per contest. He also played in 21 games for the club's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, during which he averaged 17.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game.