Mac McClung News: Dishes out 14 dimes in G League

McClung (leg) tallied 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes Friday in the G League Osceola Magic's 115-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

One of Orlando's three two-way players, McClung hadn't played for NBA club or its G League affiliate since Dec. 14 due to a right leg injury before returning to action Friday. The 14 dimes were a G League season high for the 25-year-old guard, who is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game over his 15 appearances for Osceola.