Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mac McClung headshot

Mac McClung News: Dominant in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

McClung played 32 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 123-105 win over the Skyforce and compiled 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

McClung led Osceola in points scored during Friday's victory while shooting an efficient 64.3 percent from the field. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League unless the Magic find themselves decimated by injuries.

Mac McClung
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now