Mac McClung News: Dominant in G League win

McClung played 32 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 123-105 win over the Skyforce and compiled 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

McClung led Osceola in points scored during Friday's victory while shooting an efficient 64.3 percent from the field. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League unless the Magic find themselves decimated by injuries.