Mac McClung News: Drops 39 points in G League

McClung played 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 129-114 win over the Mad Ants and totaled 39 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists.

McClung was dominant once again as he led the team in points scored and assists and has now surpassed 30 points scored in nine outings in the G League this season. He will look to keep producing during Sunday's conference-finals matchup versus Maine and could be recalled to the parent club following Oscoela's playoff run.