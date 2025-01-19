Mac McClung News: Leading scorer in G League loss

McClung played 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Osceola Magic's 113-102 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.

McClung led Osceola in both points scored and assists during Saturday's loss, however he did also rack up a team-high five turnovers. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and currently averages 19.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 21 outings in the G League.